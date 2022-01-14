Gophers vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Williams Arena

Radio: 96.7-FM, No TV, streamed on B1G+

Gophers update: The team is hosting its first first Pride Night, giving away 1,000 Gophers themed Pride flags and 1,000 Pride three-point signs. Gophers players will wear "United Are We" Pride shirts during warmups. ... The Gophers are coming off an 82-66 victory at Wisconsin on Wednesday, when they set a season high in three-point shooting (47.4% on 9-for-19). Their 49.2 overall shooting percentage is the second-best this season. F Kadi Sissoko had one of her best games with Minnesota, with 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in seven straight games, the longest such streak of her career. G Deja Winters has hit 13 of 25 three-pointers in the last three games, averaging 14.3 points in that stretch.

Ohio State update: The Buckeyes are on a three-game streak, with wins against Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State by an average of 13.3 points. Of Ohio State's three losses, one came to Syracuse, a team the Gophers beat earlier in the season. The Buckeyes are first in the Big Ten in points per game (83.7) and second in scoring margin (19.6). The Buckeyes are led by the guard tandem of Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell. Sheldon averages 19.7 points and 3.2 assists. Mikesell (18.8 points per game) leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting (48.8%) and threes made per game (4.1). F Rebeka Mikulasikova averages 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.