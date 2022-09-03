Gophers volleyball home opener vs. Florida at Maturi Pavilion

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. • Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The No. 4 Gophers (2-1 ) dropped the final stop of a three-match Texas road trip in a four-set loss at No. 1 Texas in Austin on Wednesday. Coach Hugh McCutcheon's team opened the season by defeating then-No. 16 Baylor and Texas Christian in the Big Ten/Big 12 challenge. After making a full recovery from an abdominal injury, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair leads the Gophers and ranks first in the Big Ten with 4.82 points per set. The U's next five matches will be at home, including three against ranked opponents: Florida (No. 13), Oregon (No. 18) and Stanford (No. 12).

Florida update: The Gators (3-1) saw their comeback hopes thwarted Tuesday night in a five-set loss against Stanford in Gainesville, Fla. They lost the first two sets. Florida is led offensively by sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason (4.41 kills per set) and 6-5 Syracuse transfer Marina Markova (3.57 kills per set). The Gators won their last meeting with Minnesota in four sets to open the 2021 season at home.