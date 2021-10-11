Gophers running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from an injury that caused him to spend six days in an Indiana hospital following Minnesota's 20-13 victory at Purdue on Oct. 2, coach P.J. Fleck said Monday.

Fleck said he would not go into details about the extent or type of injury, deferring to the Potts family.

"He's back here [on campus],'' Fleck said. "It's unfortunate what happened and really scary what happened. … He's doing way better and will be OK.''

Potts, the Gophers leading rusher with 552 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries, left the game at West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 2 late in the fourth quarter. He was observed and treated by the team's medical staff on the sideline before being taken by ambulance to a hospital. He remained hospitalized until returning to Minnesota on Friday, the university's athletic department announced, and will continue to receive follow-up care. He was doing well, Friday's statement said.

While the rest of the team flew home Oct. 2, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight with Potts. Potts' parents, Jerome and Georgia, traveled from their Williamsport, Pa., home to be with their son in the hospital.

"I'm really thankful for the medical team that we have,'' Fleck said.

Potts, a redshirt sophomore, took over as the Gophers top running back after Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury in the opener. In a three-game stretch from Sept. 11-25, Potts led all FBS teams with 440 rushing yards, averaging 29 carries per game. Against Purdue, he rushed 15 times for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Boilermakers ran 86 plays to the Gophers' 53.