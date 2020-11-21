OFFENSIVE MVP

Chris Autman-Bell, Gophers

The receiver might not have the touchdowns to show for it, but he put in the work to set the Gophers up for scores. He caught five passes for 129 yards, missing just two targets. He made catches of 42 yards, 33 yards and two in the 20s.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Josh Aune, Gophers

The linebacker made the game-saving interception in the final minute, right after a potential Purdue go-ahead touchdown was negated by a controversial penalty. He also managed three solo tackles and a quarterback pressure.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Touchdowns for Mohamed Ibrahim. The running back gained 102 yards on 25 carries.

61 Scholarship players Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on the BTN broadcast pregame he had available of 85, thanks to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

492 Yards for Purdue, including 367 passing yards for backup QB Jack Plummer.