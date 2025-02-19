Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s stunning comeback at UCLA late Tuesday. The Bruins missed their free throws and Minnesota capitalized, getting a huge performance from Dawson Garcia and three tremendous plays from Lu’Cye Patterson down the stretch. And UCLA coach Mick Cronin, denied his 500th career win, blamed ... the fans?
Podcast: A huge win for Gophers men; a must-win for Gophers women
Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s stunning comeback at UCLA late Tuesday. Kent Youngblood joins the show to talk about the Gophers women’s basketball team, which desperately needs a win over Purdue to bolster its NCAA tournament case.
8:00: Kent Youngblood joins the show to talk about the Gophers women’s basketball team, which desperately needs a win over Purdue to bolster its NCAA tournament case. Plus, they look at the offseason work done by the Lynx and wonder who the five best players are in franchise history.
While top-25 wins over Michigan and Oregon helped Ben Johnson’s case to return next season, his Los Angeles sweep made it a no-brainer.