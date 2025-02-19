Sports

Podcast: A huge win for Gophers men; a must-win for Gophers women

Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s stunning comeback at UCLA late Tuesday. Kent Youngblood joins the show to talk about the Gophers women’s basketball team, which desperately needs a win over Purdue to bolster its NCAA tournament case.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 3:11PM
Gophers women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit during a victory earlier this season. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s stunning comeback at UCLA late Tuesday. The Bruins missed their free throws and Minnesota capitalized, getting a huge performance from Dawson Garcia and three tremendous plays from Lu’Cye Patterson down the stretch. And UCLA coach Mick Cronin, denied his 500th career win, blamed ... the fans?

8:00: Kent Youngblood joins the show to talk about the Gophers women’s basketball team, which desperately needs a win over Purdue to bolster its NCAA tournament case. Plus, they look at the offseason work done by the Lynx and wonder who the five best players are in franchise history.

29:00: Why don’t the Twins steal bases?

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

