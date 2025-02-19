Legendary coach John Wooden roamed the sidelines and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still known as Lew Alcindor the last time the Gophers men’s basketball team played UCLA in Los Angeles before this week.
Gophers men’s basketball team, powered by Dawson Garcia, pulls off huge comeback at UCLA
The Gophers trailed by 17 points in the first half before their star led a rally with a 27-point second half that matched the Bruins’ output.
That was a different era of college basketball, when the Bruins won a record seven straight NCAA titles under Wooden.
The first-ever Big Ten matchup between the Gophers and UCLA on Tuesday saw two teams on different ends of the conference standings battle late into the night.
After trailing by 17 points in the first half, the Gophers overcame a sloppy start to finish their West Coast road trip undefeated with a thrilling 64-61 win against the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.
Dawson Garcia, who scored 27 of his 32 points in the second half, sank two free throws with less than a second remaining to seal the comeback victory for the Gophers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten).
But Lu’Cye Patterson was also a hero again when his team needed him most.
Patterson, who finished with 11 points, helped the Gophers take their first lead of the game on a layup with 56 seconds to play.
After UCLA responded to take a one-point lead, Patterson drove the lane uncontested to put the Gophers up 62-61 with four seconds left.
UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Daily missed four straight throws to leave the door open for the Gophers to pull off the upset.
Garcia also fueled the Gophers down the stretch by nailing a three-pointer with two minutes to play to pull them within 59-58.
On Saturday, the Gophers overcame a 10-point second-half deficit behind Patterson’s season-high 25 points, including 19 points in the second half in a 69-66 win at USC.
The Gophers were only a few days removed from beating the Trojans, but there were early signs of rust against UCLA. The Gophers made 10 of their 16 turnovers in the first half.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson watched frustrated from the sideline when his team trailed 29-12 with 5½ minutes left in the first half Tuesday.
It seemed like the Bruins would pull away, but Garcia capped an 11-2 Minnesota run with a steal and dunk to cut it under double figures momentarily before the Gophers trailed 34-23 at halftime.
UCLA (19-8, 10-6) had won eight of nine games, but the Gophers threatened to take it down to the wire when Garcia’s long jumper with 7:18 to play made it 50-47.
Dailey gave the Bruins another cushion with seven straight points, including a three-pointer for a eight-point advantage.
Garcia got back on track after scoring just 19 points combined on 7-for-24 shooting in the previous two games.
Mike Mitchell Jr. ended a seven-game stretch of scoring under double figures with 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Gophers return home with a huge confidence boost for back-to-back games at Williams Arena. They host Penn State on Saturday and Northwestern next Tuesday.
Entering Tuesday in 13th place in the Big Ten standings, the Gophers need to finish in the top 15 in the conference to qualify for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis this year.
