Gophers women’s basketball heads to Purdue, seeking a turnaround
Minnesota has dropped five of six heading into Wednesday night’s game at Purdue.
6 p.m., Wednesday at Mackey Arena
Streaming; radio: BTN+, 96.7-FM
The Gophers (19-8 overall, 7-8 Big Ten) have lost two straight and five of their last six, dropping to 12th in the 18-team conference. Now they go on the road, where they are 2-5 this season, to play the 16th-place Boilermakers, who are fighting to get into the conference tournament; the bottom three teams will not qualify. The Gophers are 5-0 against the bottom five teams in the Big Ten. ... Grace Grocholski has made six of 12 threes over the last three games. Mallory Heyer has three double-doubles in her last four games.
Purdue (9-16, 2-12) lost its first 10 conference games by an average of 23.7 points. But the Boilermakers have won two of their last four games overall and have won two straight at home. Still, in conference games, Purdue ranks second-to-last in points against (77.1), scoring differential (-17.1) and turnover margin (-5.86) and is last in scoring (59.9).
While top-25 wins over Michigan and Oregon helped Ben Johnson’s case to return next season, his Los Angeles sweep made it a no-brainer.