The Gophers (19-8 overall, 7-8 Big Ten) have lost two straight and five of their last six, dropping to 12th in the 18-team conference. Now they go on the road, where they are 2-5 this season, to play the 16th-place Boilermakers, who are fighting to get into the conference tournament; the bottom three teams will not qualify. The Gophers are 5-0 against the bottom five teams in the Big Ten. ... Grace Grocholski has made six of 12 threes over the last three games. Mallory Heyer has three double-doubles in her last four games.