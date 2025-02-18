Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball heads to Purdue, seeking a turnaround

Minnesota has dropped five of six heading into Wednesday night’s game at Purdue.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 6:44PM
Gophers teammates Grace Grocholski, left, and Tori McKinney battle for the ball with Wisconsin's Halle Douglass on Jan. 26 at Williams Arena. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers at Purdue

6 p.m., Wednesday at Mackey Arena

Streaming; radio: BTN+, 96.7-FM

The Gophers (19-8 overall, 7-8 Big Ten) have lost two straight and five of their last six, dropping to 12th in the 18-team conference. Now they go on the road, where they are 2-5 this season, to play the 16th-place Boilermakers, who are fighting to get into the conference tournament; the bottom three teams will not qualify. The Gophers are 5-0 against the bottom five teams in the Big Ten. ... Grace Grocholski has made six of 12 threes over the last three games. Mallory Heyer has three double-doubles in her last four games.

Purdue (9-16, 2-12) lost its first 10 conference games by an average of 23.7 points. But the Boilermakers have won two of their last four games overall and have won two straight at home. Still, in conference games, Purdue ranks second-to-last in points against (77.1), scoring differential (-17.1) and turnover margin (-5.86) and is last in scoring (59.9).

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

