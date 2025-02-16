For most of the season the Gophers women’s basketball team has taken care of the ball. Not lately, and not Sunday at Williams Arena.
Gophers women’s basketball team’s turnovers prove costly in home loss to Oregon
Almost all year the Gophers have played tough defense. They didn’t against Oregon, at least not in key stretches.
In a home game against another team battling for a spot in the NCAA tournament, the Gophers’ mistakes cost them in a 76-70 loss to the Ducks.
It was a crushing loss down the stretch for the Gophers (19-8), who fell to 7-8 in conference play. The Gophers — in 12th place in the 18-team Big Ten — turned the ball over 17 times and Oregon turned that into a 23-7 edge on points off turnovers. Oregon came to Minnesota dead last in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, but made six of 15.
Minnesota has lost consecutive games to Ohio State and Oregon, allowing a total of 53 points off turnovers in those two losses.
Down with 4:18 left in the game, a three-point play by Annika Stewart and a three-pointer by Grace Grocholski’s three with 2:41 left made it a four-point game at 67-63.
But Deja Kelly’s basket with 24.2 seconds left sealed the win for the Ducks (18-8, 9-6).
Kelly finished with 20 points for Oregon. Elisa Mevius had 19, making four of five three-pointers. Alexis Whitfield scored 13.
Mallory Heyer had an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Gophers, who had four starters in double figures. Sophie Hart had 15, Amaya Battle 13 and Grace Grocholski 16 for Minnesota. But Battle (seven) and Grocholski (four) combined for 11 of Minnesota’s 17 turnovers.
The Gophers had missed six straight field goal attempts down the stretch of the first quarter when Kelly’s two free throws with 3.5 seconds left in the quarter put the Ducks up 14-13.
But Battle took the inbounds pass, dribbled up the right side and let go with a three from behind the mid-court line that hit net, putting the Gophers up two entering the second.
Then the Gophers scored the first seven points of the second quarter to go up nine on Battle’s turn-around with 8:16 left in the half.
The Gophers still led by nine when Heyer hit a three-pointer with 5:12 left in the half.
And then Minnesota collapsed. Over the final 4:37 of the half the Gophers were outscored 18-5, with nine of those points coming off Gophers turnovers.
Mevius had 15 points at the half on perfect 6-for-6 shooting. She made all three three-point attempts as the Ducks built a 37-30 lead before Grace Grocholski’s three cut the margin to four at the half.
Still, Ducks had made five of eight threes and turned 10 Gophers turnovers into a 16-2 on points off turnovers by halftime.
Kelly had eight points and Alexis Whitfield had seven in the third quarter — the two combined to score 15 of Oregon’s 20 points in the quarter, on 6-for-8 shooting — as Oregon stretched it’s lead to 57-47 entering the fourth quarter.
