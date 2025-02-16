Gophers women’s basketball team’s turnovers prove costly in home loss to Oregon

It was a crushing loss down the stretch for the Gophers (19-8), who fell to 7-8 in conference play. The Gophers — in 12th place in the 18-team Big Ten — turned the ball over 17 times and Oregon turned that into a 23-7 edge on points off turnovers. Oregon came to Minnesota dead last in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, but made six of 15.