Ben Johnson entered Wednesday night with only one win in 13 games against Wisconsin as a Gophers player, assistant coach, and now head coach at his alma mater.

Johnson knows the Gophers have to start winning in the series to make it a true Border Battle rivalry.

In their second-to-last home game of the season Wednesday night, the Gophers gave their fans an exciting finish against the No. 13 Badgers, but they couldn't avoid the season sweep by falling 68-67 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) had only won twice in the past 14 meetings against Wisconsin, but the first matchup this season went down to the wire in a 66-60 loss Jan. 30 in Madison.

Playing in his first game against Wisconsin back in his home state, Jamison Battle had 14 of his team-high 17 points in the first half Wednesday.

The Badgers (22-5, 13-4) were led early by their own Minnesota natives with Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl combining for 32 points and 17 rebounds.

All-America candidate Johnny Davis had 25 points in a win over Michigan on Sunday that led to a postgame scuffle, but he had a slow start Wednesday with only six points at halftime.

Davis hit one of two free throws for a one-point lead with 3 ½ minutes left in the second half, but he fouled out a minute later with 12 points on 3-for-9 shooting with nine rebounds.

Crowl, a 7-footer from Eagan, led Wisconsin with 20 points, including a shot off the glass to beat the shot clock for a 66-62 lead with 1:17 remaining.

Minnesota's most recent win against the Badgers was by 18 points at home on Feb. 5, 2020. The only Gophers player on the current roster part of that victory was Willis, who was a game-time decision Wednesday.

Willis, the Gophers' No. 2 scorer and assists leader, missed Saturday's 77-60 win against Northwestern dealing COVID-19 health and safety protocol, but he came off the bench against Wisconsin.

Still dealing with fatigue, Willis' second field goal of the game was on a layup to tie it 44-44, but he nearly lost the ball in the open court after a steal. He also missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on the ensuing possession that could've taken the lead.

The Badgers used a 12-4 run to lead by as much as eight points midway through the second half, but Willis would get his legs back late in the game. The senior captain's back-to-back threes sparked an 8-0 run that tied the game 59-59 with 4:19 to play.

Willis, who finished with 11 of his 13 points in the second half, pulled the Gophers within 66-64 with 40 seconds to go, but his effort was too late to help pull off the upset.

Sean Sutherlin, who had 11 points replacing Willis in the starting lineup for the second straight game, battled defensively against Davis for most of the night. It was a physical back-and-forth affair on both sides.

Last month, the Gophers were tied going into the last two minutes when Davis outscored them 6-0 to end the game, but he had help watching from the bench Wednesday night.

Davison, who grew up in Maple Grove, scored seven points on 2-for-8 shooting in his last game at the Barn, but he arguably sealed the Badgers' win with two free throws that extended it to a four-point advantage with 18 seconds left.

Wisconsin native Luke Loewe, who had just six points after his 24-point effort Saturday against Northwestern, drilled a three-pointer at the final buzzer, but the game was already decided.

The Gophers, who end their home schedule Sunday against Indiana, shot just 39% in the second half, were outscored 36-20 in the paint and outrebounded 38-19.