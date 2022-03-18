Gable Steveson made a move few wrestlers have in their repertoire on Thursday night.

In the heavyweight second round, the Gophers senior jumped over his opponent, Zach Elam, as the Missouri wrestler, from his knees, tried to grab Steveson's legs.

Instead, Steveson was suddenly behind Elam and scored two points for a technical fall (23-8) in the third period. It was Steveson's second technical fall in his first two matches of the NCAA wrestling championships in Detroit.

Steveson, who beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 25-10 in the first round, is now 15-0 this season and three wins away from winning his second national title. He is the top seed.

Senior Jake Bergeland of the Gophers is also undefeated in Detroit. He won twice at 141 pounds.