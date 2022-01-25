After three consecutive stuck landings, the Gophers finally convinced the judges to dole out a coveted perfect 10.

Fifth-year gymnast Ona Loper snagged the big score on vault, the Gophers' opening rotation against Michigan, the No. 1 team in the nation. But two planted Yurchenko 1 ½ vaults from Lexy Ramler and Maddie Quarles — good for a 9.975 and 9.950, respectively — made the payoff for Loper's moment that much more thrilling.

While that strong start on vault gave the Gophers a slight 0.175 edge on the Wolverines, the No. 7 Gophers ultimately fell 198.025 to 197.650 on Monday in front of a lively, filled lower bowl at the Maturi Pavilion.

THIS IS WHAT A PERFECT TEN LOOKS LIKE. @honestlyona pic.twitter.com/vYrrmfiAyp — Minnesota Women's Gym (@GopherWGym) January 25, 2022

The Wolverines rank first in the nation on vault and floor exercise, their second and third events, and had built up an 0.800 lead while the Gophers performed on their less-strong apparatuses, the uneven bars and balance beam.

But the teams ended on even footing, with Michigan on beam and the Gophers on floor, where each team ranks fourth in the country, respectively. The Gophers several new career-high performances on floor. Emily Koch led-off with a 9.925 while Ramler wowed from the middle position with a 9.975. But Mya Hooten brought it home with the Gophers' second perfect score of the night.

MYA CLOSES US OUT WITH A PERFECT 10!@MyaHooten1 pic.twitter.com/7l2g2iTTma — Minnesota Women's Gym (@GopherWGym) January 25, 2022

Michigan and Minnesota have been a heated rivalry, especially considering last season. The Gophers won the Big Ten championships in 2021, scoring a program record 197.750 points while Michigan came in second with 197.425. Ramler also won the conference all-around title — with Loper in second — and also took the individual event titles on balance beam and uneven bars. Loper and Michigan's Gabby Wilson split the floor title, while Michigan's Natalie Wojcik won vault.

But when the NCAA championships came around, the Wolverines took that ultimate trophy; the Gophers finished fourth of four in their semifinal session. Michigan's Sierra Brooks took second in the all-around and beam, while Loper had the Gophers' lone medal with a bronze on vault.

Ramler took the all-around title with a 39.825, with Loper close behind at 39.725. Wojcik did not compete in the all-around in the meet, sitting out on the bars. Loper and Hooten won vault and floor, respectively, with their 10s. Ramler won bars with a stuck-landing 9.950. And Michigan's lone title was Brooks' 9.95 on beam.