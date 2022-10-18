The Gophers won't be the only team with uncertainty at quarterback when they play No. 16 Penn State on Saturday night in State College, Pa.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin on Tuesday did not have an update on sixth-year senior Sean Clifford, who left Saturday's 41-17 loss at Michigan because of an undisclosed injury. Clifford completed seven of 19 passes for 120 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter after being sacked. He left the sideline injury tent without shoulder pads.

"Unless it's a season-ending injury, I typically don't announce [a player's specific status],'' Franklin said. "It's Tuesday, and we haven't even practiced yet, so it's hard for me to give you guys an answer that helps you do your job. Nothing has changed with the plan or the model at this stage.''

Gophers sixth-year senior Tanner Morgan left Saturday's game at Illinois after taking a hit to the head and, like Clifford, his status has not been determined.

In Clifford's place, true freshman Drew Allar took over and went 5-for-10 for 37 yards. Allar, a five-star recruit from Medina, Ohio, was the nation's third-ranked quarterback in the recruiting Class of 2022 in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

There has been some groundswell from the Penn State fan base for Franklin to play Allar, especially since Clifford completed a career-low 36.8% of his passes against Michigan. The coach was having none of it.

"There's a lot of different things I would say. No. 1, that's the wrong message, the wrong signal,'' Franklin said. "Sean has earned the right to be on the field. That doesn't mean that Drew hasn't done some good things. Would we love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow him and continue to develop him for his future? No doubt about it.''

Morgan update

During his weekly radio show on KFXN-FM on Tuesday, coach P.J. Fleck was asked how Morgan was doing.

"Surprisingly better,'' Fleck said succinctly, followed by a long pause.

Fleck added that Morgan was at practice Tuesday but didn't say to what level he participated. He stressed the decision on clearing Morgan to play is in the hands of the team's medical staff.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis and fourth-year sophomore Cole Kramer are the Gophers' options to start at quarterback if Morgan can't play. Kaliakmanis took over for Morgan at Illinois. Kramer was not available to play last week because of an undisclosed injury.

Preparing for the 'White Out'

Saturday night's game will be Penn State's annual "White Out'' game in which Nittany Lions fans, some 107,000 strong, wear all-white attire at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is 7-6 in such contests.

Fleck is preparing his team by increasing the volume and distractions during practice, hoping to mimic the noisy atmosphere.

"They've got something special there,'' Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow said. "Having the 'White Out' game, it's a special opportunity. … But at the end of the day, you're still playing on a football field, and it's still 11 guys face to face from each other. You're going to put the ball down and you're going to play ball.''

Added center John Michael Schmitz, "It's definitely one of the best college game-day atmospheres there is. Just being able to play in it is a great opportunity for anyone.''

Line receives recognition

The Gophers offensive line is one of 22 units named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's most outstanding offensive line. Led by Schmitz, a Rimington Award candidate, Minnesota's starters include Aireontae Ersery at left tackle, Axel Ruschmeyer at left guard, Chuck Filiaga at right guard and Quinn Carroll at right tackle.