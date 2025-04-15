Podcast: Marcus Fuller on Niko Medved’s work in the transfer portal

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who lost again and now sit at 5-12. Three things stand out: Their pitchers have committed six errors this season, twice as many as any other staff in the majors; the smallest announced crowd in non-Covid Target Field history watched Monday’s game; and the Twins are tied for their worst start in franchise history.
Plus the Lynx made significant moves during Monday’s WNBA Draft and Paige Bueckers went No. 1 overall to Dallas, as expected.
10:00: Marcus Fuller joins Rand to break down Niko Medved’s work in the transfer portal so far this season. With six new transfer additions and more to come, where do the Gophers stand?
35:00: A big night with clear stakes for the Wild.
