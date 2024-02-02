Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle will receive a two-year contract extension through June of 2030 and an annual raise of $324,000, pending Board of Regents approval at its meeting next Thursday and Friday.

Coyle, 55, has been with Minnesota since 2016 and will make $1.4 million annually under the contract's new terms. His raise, effective upon approval, will not be vested or paid immediately; most of the increase will vest on June 30, 2026, and be paid as an enhanced longevity bonus. Coyle will continue to receive step increases of 2.5% to 3% or merit pool increases, whichever percentage is larger.

Coyle's annual average salary of $1.4 million will remain in the top third of Big Ten athletic directors. Ohio State's Ross Bjork receives just more than $2 million in average annual compensation, which is the most in the Big Ten. Coyle's new deal would be comparable with the amounts that Nebraska's Trev Alberts and Illinois' Josh Whitman make under agreements reached in November.

"Given the exceptional performance he consistently demonstrates in the role, the growing demand for [athletic directors] who possess his personal character and professional experience, and the new and complex challenges facing collegiate athletics in 2024, the total compensation of this amended contract ... is appropriately in line with a rapidly changing AD market," the Regents docket says.

The buyout terms for terminating the contract without cause for both Coyle and the university have been amended.

If the university terminates the contract on or before June 30, 2028, it will owe Coyle 100% of the base salary through the full term of employment had it continued.

If Coyle terminates the contract on or before June 30, 2026, he will pay 100% of the base salary through the full term of the contract. If Coyle terminates between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2028, he will pay the university $1 million.

If a termination occurs between July 1, 2028, and June 30, 2030, neither party would be entitled to a termination/buyout fee.

Coyle will continue to receive supplemental retirement contributions of $150,000 with increases of $5,000 each year. The new contract extends the contributions for two years.

The contract also states that by Aug. 1, 2028, the parties would use their best efforts to negotiate a new contract.



