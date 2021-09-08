Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is jumping into the Republican field for Minnesota governor, hoping his role as the lone conservative blockade to Democrats in state government is enough to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz next fall.

Gazelka, a four-term senator from East Gull Lake, announced his run on Wednesday after spending two weeks talking to voters at the Minnesota State Fair.

He is the sixth Republican to enter the race for governor next fall. His Republican colleague Sen. Michelle Benson and former Sen. Scott Jensen, as well as Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, businessman Mike Marti and Dr. Neil Shah have also announced a run for governor.

Gazelka has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2011, representing parts of Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties in the north central part of the state. Before coming to the Senate, he served one term in the state House.

An insurance salesman who is largely driven by his Christian faith, Gazelka led the push for a failed constitutional amendment in 2012 to ban same-sex marriage. He rose to leadership after Republicans took control of the Senate in 2016, the same year Donald Trump was elected president.

During his time in leadership, Gazelka has brokered budget deals with Democratic governors and legislators, but he's also been a vocal opponent to tax increases proposed by Democrats and Walz's response to the pandemic. He's opposed mask mandates and business and school closures to slow the spread of the virus.

Walz, a former DFL congressman from Mankato, is serving his first term as governor and is expected to run again in 2022, but he's made no formal announcement yet.

This is a developing story.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach