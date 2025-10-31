Golden Valley home by ‘Not So Big House’ architect Sarah Susanka lists at $1.2M

In 1990, eight years before architect Sarah Susanka wrote her bestseller “The Not So Big House,” she designed a home for Peter and Anett Grant in Golden Valley.
“We loved the warmth of Sarah’s houses,” Anett Grant said.
Now, after 35 years, the Grants are retiring to Florida and have put their beloved home on the market for $1,195,000.
Susanka remembers the house well.
“Peter and Anett were unusual clients for me because they had such modern tastes,” she said. “They wanted a home with the same spatial character as my other houses, but with a sparer aesthetic.”
The Grants’ home features many design principles that Susanka would later outline in her 1998 book, a rebuke to the size-over-quality values of the McMansion era.
For example, the main floor has sightlines from one end of the house to the other, with a focal point at each (a fireplace/art niche and a window, respectively). Susanka calls the techniques “Long View Through” and “Light to Walk Toward,” and she used them to create a sense of spaciousness and engagement.
Varied ceiling heights, partial walls or a few steps define rooms on the main floor rather than full walls. In the kitchen, maple cabinetry and a floating shelf near the ceiling do the trick.