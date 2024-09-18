On the heels of announcing the sale of Yoplait, General Mills is looking to replace the under-performing brand with a grab-and-go acquisition.
After ditching Yoplait, General Mills on the hunt for an acquisition
The Minnesota food giant wants to spend up to $2 billion for a ‘bolt-on’ addition. announces quarterly profits down 14%.
The Golden Valley-based maker of Cheerios and Totino’s is seeking possible additions to its pet food, snacking or food-service portfolio, areas of strong growth for a company struggling to expand its sales.
“Where we have a competitive advantage, where we see growth and possible synergies, that’s where we’ll continue to look,” CEO Jeff Harmening said Wednesday. “It’s going to be things that bolt-on to existing categories, especially in categories where we have a right to win, which to a large degree are our global businesses.”
Harmening spoke of plans after the company announced that profits for its latest quarter had dipped 14% to $580 million.
While the company had been in the running to buy Twinkies maker Hostess, which went to Smucker’s for $5.6 billion last year, General Mills is not looking for a blockbuster deal of that size, at least in the short term.
“Our near-term focus [is] on bolt-on acquisitions, with the most likely transaction size ranging up to $1 [billion] to $2 billion,” Harmening said, “which would be more similar to our Annie’s or Tyson pet treats acquisitions, as opposed to Blue Buffalo.”
So it’s unlikely the company would buy Unilever’s ice cream business, which includes Ben & Jerry’s and could sell for $20 billion, analysts estimate.
Harmening said there are plenty of smaller opportunities available that could “enhance our growth.”
“We’re always looking for potential candidates to acquire,” he said. “But we’re also disciplined in how we think about making those acquisitions.”
General Mills announced last week it will sell its North American yogurt business, including Yoplait and Go-Gurt, for $2.1 billion after nearly a half-century of pioneering the category in the U.S.
An influx of popular new brands and styles weakened Yoplait over the past decade. Despite attempts to meet demand for Greek, low-sugar and protein-rich varieties, the once-dominant brand never recovered.
Proceeds from the sale also will be returned to investors.
“Our expectation is we can both return that cash to shareholders and still be able to pursue portfolio ambitions in the range of $1 billion to $2 billion without any real change in the company’s leverage,” Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said.
The divestiture is part of General Mills’ “Accelerate” strategy meant to focus on its best-performing brands and shed those that no longer meaningfully contribute.
The company also has sold its Hamburger Helper and European dough businesses in recent years while adding pet treats, a pizza crust manufacturer and a European pet food company. Since buying Blue Buffalo for $8 billion in 2018, the company says 30% of its portfolio has changed.
General Mills met expectations for the fiscal quarter that ended in August, with sales declining 1% to $4.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, just above analyst targets.
The company’s stock price rose slightly as trading opened Wednesday after General Mills leaders reaffirmed its financial guidance for the next year: flat to 1% growth in sales and flat to 2% decline in operating profits.
