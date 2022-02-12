COLUMBUS, OHIO — Three freshmen scored goals as the No. 7 Gophers edged Big Ten-leading Ohio State 3-2 on Friday night at Value City Arena.

Cole McWard of the No. 8 Buckeyes (21-8-2, 13-6-2 Big Ten) scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute of play, but the Gophers (18-11, 14-6) took the lead on goals by Chaz Lucius and Tristan Broz 1:19 apart late in the period.

Aaron Huglen, Lucius' linemate, made it 3-1 Gophers on the only goal of the second period, at 15:14. The Gophers won the draw in the Buckeyes' end and Huglen got a pass in the slot and beat Jakub Dobes on a shot between his legs.

Freshman Rhett Pitlick, the third member of the Huglen, Lucius line, had two assists, including one on the game-winner.

"They are a great team," Gophers captain Sammy Walker said on a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network. "We had to be disciplined. ... And we scored on the chances they gave us."

The Buckeyes were 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

Momentum shifted, at least momentarily, to Ohio State's favor in the third period when Joe Dunlap scored at 31 seconds on a breakaway. The Buckeyes' Ryan O'Connell sent Dunlap alone on Justen Close. And Dunlap faked going to his left, then switched and put the puck into the right side.

Close made 32 saves for the victory. Dobes had 28 stops for Ohio State.

"He was phenomenal tonight," Walker said of Close. "We are confident with him back there."

With the win, the Gophers now have 40 points and can tie Ohio State if they sweep the Buckeyes.