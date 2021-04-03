The high school hockey season closes tonight with championship games in the boys' state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Dodge County from southern Minnesota takes on Gentry Academy, the metro-area private school that also had a team in the girls' title game. for the 1A championship at 6 p.m. followed by a battle of suburban powers — Eden Prairie and Lakeville South — for the 2A title.

If you do not see a video player on your device, tap here.

More on the tournament:

Two-Man Advantage tournament blog

Girls' state hockey title game results

Boys' semifinal game reports

Day 3 boys' all-tournament team

Community hockey alive and well in small-town Minnesota

Colorado transplants discover what makes Minnesota hockey a big deal

Hill-Murray and Wayzata: What happened on the day their match-up didn't happen?

Zam and Lamb: Game respects game

Fabulous 50 players to watch

State tournament brackets and section results

Maple Grove's Kyle Kukkonen is the Metro Player of the Year

Meet the All-Metro boys' hockey team

Preps Insider podcast: The scariest team to watch for at state

Final Top 10 rankings from Let's Play Hockey

Star Tribune Hockey Hubs: Boys | Girls

Star Tribune high school sports page