Thursday provides a compact viewing window into the excellence in athletics that Minnesota has produced for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Of the 30 U.S. Olympians with Minnesota ties in Beijing, 24 are expected to compete over 24 hours in Central time — starting when the clock nudged past midnight and Minnesotan curlers John Shuster, John Landsteiner and Chris Plys began their match against Sweden.

And it will end a little past midnight Friday morning, when the nine players on the U.S. women's hockey team with Minnesota ties wrap up their quarterfinal against the Czech Republic.

Follow how the day unfolds here.

12:05 a.m.: Men's curling vs. Sweden

The U.S. team lost 7-4 in a preliminary round match to Sweden.

This was billed as the rematch of the gold medal game four years ago in Pyeongchang, where Shuster's takeout deluxe in the eighth end fueled a 10-7 win. There was little on the line Thursday, as Team USA (1-1) has seven more matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

It was not the day to draw conclusions about the USA men, who are ranked fourth in the world, about their ability to defend their gold medal victory from four years ago. If anything, it could be seen a business as usual, as Sweden beat Team Shuster 10-4 during preliminaries before the USA rebounded and rolled past them in the gold medal game.

"So, we play them plenty," said Shuster, of Chisholm. "At this level, you see each other a ton and we all are really pretty good friends, even though we're out here battling at the Olympics."

Read more from La Velle E. Neal III

1 a.m.: Jessie Diggins skis

Two days after she won an Olympic bronze medal in the freestyle sprint, the Afton's Jessie Diggins skier was back on the cross-country course at Zhangjiakou for Thursday's 10-kilometer classic.

Diggins placed eighth in her third race of the Beijing Games, reaching what is likely the halfway point of her Olympic schedule. Norway's Therese Johaug won the race in 28 minutes, 6.3 seconds, edging out Finland's Kerttu Niskanen by four-tenths of a second. It's Johaug's second gold medal of these Games.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski captured bronze, by one-tenth of a second over Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee.

"I was really, really happy today,'' Diggins said. "I was focused on my process. This is undoubtedly my weakest event, but I was just so focused on enjoying it.

"It was like, 'Great. No pressure.' This is just my day to go out there and enjoy racing at the Olympics.''

Read more from Rachel Blount

6:05 a.m.: Women's curling vs. Denmark

Tabitha and Tara Peterson, sisters from Eagan, helped the U.S. improve to 2-0 in pool play with a 7-5 win over a Danish team that also includes a pair of sisters, skip Madeleine Dupont and Denise Dupont. You can watch a replay at 4 p.m. on CNBC.

7:10 a.m.: Men's hockey vs. China

The American men, with nine players with Minnesota ties, begin their Olympic tournament against host China, whose rosters includes several North Americans who play professionally for a Chinese team in the Kontinental Hockey League. (USA Network)

7:05 p.m.: Men's curling vs. Great Britain

It will be Friday in China when Team Shuster returns to the Ice Cube for its third match of round-robin play.

10:10 p.m.: Women's hockey vs. Czech Republic

In the quarterfinals, the defending champion Americans, with nine players with Minnesota connections, face a Czech team in its first Olympics (USA Network).