ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA — As exciting as Tuesday night was, Jessie Diggins didn't have a lot of time to savor it. Two days after she won an Olympic bronze medal in the freestyle sprint, the Afton skier was back on the cross-country course at Zhangjiakou for Thursday's 10-kilometer classic.

Diggins placed eighth in her third race of the Beijing Games, reaching what is likely the halfway point of her Olympic schedule. Norway's Therese Johaug won the race in 28 minutes, 6.3 seconds, edging out Finland's Kerttu Niskanen by four-tenths of a second. It's Johaug's second gold medal of these Games.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski captured bronze, by one-tenth of a second over Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee.

"I was really, really happy today,'' Diggins said. "I was focused on my process. This is undoubtedly my weakest event, but I was just so focused on enjoying it.

"It was like, 'Great. No pressure.' This is just my day to go out there and enjoy racing at the Olympics.''

Athletes faced extreme weather again at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Centre. Temperatures were in the low 20s, but a biting wind sliced through the stadium. That left them fighting the cold as well as exhaustion as skiers raced against the clock.

Diggins, who finished in 29:15.1, hopes to race all six women's events at the Olympics. She is likely to be named a starter for Saturday's 4x5k relay and the classic team sprint Wednesday. She also could race the 30k freestyle Feb. 20 on the final day of the Olympics.

Diggins was among four American starters in the women's 10k, joining Rosie Brennan (finished 13th), Novie McCabe (24th) and Hailey Swirbul (32nd). Brennan finished fourth in the freestyle sprint Tuesday, right behind Diggins.

While Diggins placed fifth in the 10k at the 2018 Olympics, that race was a freestyle, which is her stronger technique. She competed in three 10k classic races on the World Cup tour before the Olympics, with steadily improving results. At the Tour de Ski in early January, Diggins was 13th in a classic 10k, after finishing 16th and 18th.

Though she's known for her freestyle speed, Diggins has worked hard to elevate her classic skiing. She knew coming into Thursday's race that her fitness was not in question.

Diggins used the Tour de Ski, a series of six races in eight days, to push her conditioning to an even higher level for the Olympics. Following the Tour, the U.S. team held a pre-Olympic preparation camp in Italy, in an area at the same elevation as Zhangjiakou. Her sixth-place performance in last Saturday's skiathlon proved her fitness was exactly where she hoped it would be.

"The preparation camp worked,'' Diggins said. "I took a lot of heart and confidence from that.''