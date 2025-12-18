Flu strain that historically hits elderly, children hard is back in Minnesota

A influenza strain with a history of hitting the elderly and children hard has returned to Minnesota, where 35 schools have reported outbreaks and at least one switched to online learning this week after 1 in 5 students turned up sick.
Cleaners at the Math and Science Academy in Woodbury were spraying disinfectant in classrooms on Wednesday after an outbreak swept through the charter school. The influenza virus primarily spreads through airborne transmission, rather than contact with contaminated surfaces, but school director Kate Hinton said she wasn’t taking chances after seeing illness knock out 145 of her 700 students.
“It never hurts to do a deep clean anyway,” said Hinton, who ordered a switch to remote learning for three days and the cancellation of Friday’s Dorkathalon student celebration. In-person classes will resume after the holiday break.
Lab testing has found the H3N2 influenza strain in the majority of confirmed flu cases in Minnesota so far this season, according to Thursday’s weekly state surveillance update. The state also reported three influenza deaths, with none among children, and 558 hospitalizations.
The infectious disease typically causes high fevers and cold and respiratory symptoms and increases the risk for complications such as pneumonia that can be fatal for the elderly or other high-risk populations.
An uptick is not surprising in mid-December, because Thanksgiving gatherings present an opportunity for the influenza virus to spread among friends and relatives who then carry it back to offices and schools. Even so, the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota doubles the total at this stage of the flu season last year.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday urged flu shots for people 6 months and older to offer protection during upcoming holiday gatherings.
The shot takes about two weeks to fully protect against the virus, but it gradually builds up immunity and protects against H1 and B strains of influenza that could emerge later this winter, said Melissa McMahon, an MDH senior epidemiologist.