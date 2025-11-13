Minnesota readies early warning system for measles

Traces of measles virus turned up in wastewater in Rochester during a mini-outbreak this fall, suggesting sewage surveillance could serve as an early warning system against the highly infectious disease.
Only three measles cases were detected in Rochester, raising Minnesota’s total to 23 for 2025. But even a small amount of virus was enough to show up in molecular testing of wastewater from thousands of homes and buildings that flowed to the city’s treatment plant.
“It’s not always true with every disease, but we are seeing some good initial indications with measles” that it can be tracked via wastewater sampling, said Stephanie Meyer, an epidemiology supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health. “We think that can be really helpful.”
The impromptu test case in Rochester was a final step before the Minnesota Department of Health starts publicly reporting levels of measles detected in sewer water samples and also takes over the University of Minnesota’s wastewater surveillance for COVID-19. Detecting viral genetic material in toilet water flushed into the sewer was a public health technique that emerged during the pandemic.
As more parents decline recommended measles vaccinations for their children, state health officials suspect more severe illnesses and hospitalizations will emerge in Minnesota.
The number of confirmed case this year is the fourth-highest since at least 1997, the most recent year for which measles cases are available on the state’s website. There were only three cases in Minnesota between 2003 and 2009, when the state had one of the nation’s highest pediatric immunization rates. Risks at that time primarily involved unvaccinated children adopted from other countries.
Measles levels in Rochester’s wastewater rose right when Mayo Clinic acknowledged one case that occurred in its hospital and potentially exposed others to the virus. The levels then declined, Meyer said, but rose again around the time that two relatives of the initial case suffered measles.
The surveillance could prove especially useful in the future if known cases decline but wastewater levels remain elevated, she said. “If we’re still seeing a big signal in wastewater, that could tell us that we’re missing something.”