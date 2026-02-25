Flights, court filings and encounters indicate fewer federal agents in Minnesota, but observers remain wary

Since mid-February, the planes Nick Benson watches on the frosty tarmac of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are mostly empty, with federal agents on average loading less than a dozen immigration detainees on board. It’s a far cry from last month, where he looked on, stunned, as they boarded as many as 127 detainees — the largest group he saw flown out on a single plane since Operation Metro Surge began.
Benson, a flight watcher who volunteers for the group MN50501, said it represents a significant decrease in the number of detainees flown from Minnesota to El Paso, Texas, or other detention center locations across the country.
When border czar Tom Homan announced Feb. 12 that the operation was ending, it was met with skepticism from activists and immigrant rights groups. Yet the observations from the airport add to a steady stream of indicators — from official statements, court filings and activist encounters — showing that federal immigration officials have dramatically downsized their footprint in Minnesota.
“Even as I consider myself deeply skeptical of anything the federal government is telling us right now, the trend and the data right now is what I would expect to see if things were drawing down,” said Benson, who watches from the upper floors of an airport parking garage and counts every immigrant detainee put on a plane.
There are no longer the huge numbers of detainees flown out in January, when Border Patrol Cmdr. Greg Bovino was leading the operation in Minnesota.
Back then, observers often saw 70 or more detainees put on each plane, and there were typically two flights every day, according to the data published by Benson, which uses a mix of direct headcounts and estimates based on federal detainee caravan sizes. Earlier this week, there were two days in a row with no detainee flights from MSP, the first time that has happened since early January.
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not respond to requests for comment.
Additional information about the number of federal immigration agents remaining in Minnesota was laid out in court filings Monday as part of an ACLU lawsuit against the federal government alleging racial profiling of Somali and Latino people.