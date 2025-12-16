Under the radar: How charter airlines fly ICE deportees at MSP

A hidden new line of business is growing for charter airlines operating at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — the ICE “shuffle” flight.
Here’s how it works: Department of Homeland Security vans shuttle ICE arrestees to the southern end of the airport. Authorities lay out shackles on the tarmac. People are unloaded and put in the restraints. Then the detainees board a charter flight that will shuffle them to an undisclosed staging area for deportation from the U.S.
Many of these flights don’t appear on public air traffic-tracking apps, and most of the charter airlines offering this type of service are little-known. Passenger figures are not reported to airport authorities.
The trips could mostly escape public attention if not for people like Nick Benson, an activist and professional airplane tracker with a 6-foot antenna attached to his roof in Burnsville.
Benson is a member of a network of aviation enthusiasts scattered around the country who have the equipment and technical know-how to read data emitted by passing airplanes and feed the information to aggregators that provide modern-day live flight observation.
“It used to be, you had to be a pretty big nerd to make this work,” Benson said during a recent tour of his garage, where a large computer that receives aircraft radio transmissions is mounted near his tools and a large Christmas wreath. These days, people can pick up a working rig for under $150.
Some airlines operating for ICE use government data privacy requests to mask aircraft from popular radars like FlightAware and flightradar24.com. But radio antennae, feeding open-source networks online, provide a closer look into the business of ICE Air Operations.
Deportation operations at MSP are conducted at the behest of the federal government and are heavily reliant on a group of small, mostly private airlines and flight crews that specialize in transporting the detainees. The Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents have arrested more than 400 people in Minnesota, many of whom will eventually be deported.