The Vikings play the Browns on Saturday (3:25 p.m., Fox 9) in Cleveland in their second preseason game, which will feature few if any starters on both sides. Here are five things we’ll be watching:
Five things to watch in Vikings’ preseason game vs. Browns: QBs, cornerbacks, receivers and more
J.J. McCarthy’s injury shook up the Vikings plans for their second preseason game. Few if any starters on either team are expected to play. Here’s what we’ll be watching.
1. Can Nick Mullens be trusted?
J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending knee injury means there’s no scenario in which a healthy Nick Mullens doesn’t make the team as QB2 and the guy who once again is one injury away from starting. As you might recall, things didn’t go so well in terms of wins, losses and overall trust in Mullens’ ball security the last time the Vikings needed him to lead.
Mullens started three of the Vikings’ last four games in 2023 and was a fantasy football stud, throwing for 1,110 yards. Unfortunately, he also was a “reality football” dud, going 0-3 with eight interceptions, most of them ridiculously careless for a veteran.
Yes, Mullens faced the NFC North champion Lions twice in three weeks. Yes, he threw for 807 yards. No, he didn’t win, throwing six interceptions, including four in a one-score home loss.
Mullens didn’t play in the preseason opener last week. Coach Kevin O’Connell deemed it unnecessary, praising the seven-year veteran’s knowledge of the offense and his coach-like demeanor in helping Sam Darnold and McCarthy learn the offense. But now much more is required of Mullens.
Though Saturday’s game will be only a dress rehearsal staged with mostly backup players, Mullens could use a clean, efficient and, yes, turnover-free outing for however many snaps he gets to help reestablish some trust among the team, the fans and, shoot, maybe even himself.
2. Is Jaren Hall progressing?
Taking the ripple effect of McCarthy’s season-ending injury a step further, it also means Hall likely makes the team since, A, O’Connell knows all too well that he needs to keep three quarterbacks; and, B, Hall at least knows the offense having arrived as a fifth-round pick a year ago.
Yes, he’s still raw. No, we have no idea if he has a long-term future in this league, even as a QB2 or QB3. He mopped up the preseason opener last week and wasn’t very good until the very end.
Hall completed only four of his first 12 passes for 32 yards. But with O’Connell dug in and determined to win his first preseason game as Vikings coach, Hall was given the opportunity to lead a game-winning drive. He did so, completing two of his last three passes for 31 yards to set up Will Reichard’s walk-off winning kick.
Given this team’s luck with quarterback injuries the last 10 months, one would assume Hall will get most of the work Saturday and start the preseason finale at Philadelphia.
3. Hello, Stephon Gilmore?
The week started with Gilmore visiting TCO Performance Center and the cornerback-needy Vikings. The decorated 33-year-old veteran free agent with ties to defensive coordinator Brian Flores said, “Nah,” and left town quickly without a deal.
O’Connell said the parting was amicable and not the final answer on either side. He once again touted his team’s culture and likability as traits that could still attract the likes of Gilmore.
It’s a safe bet money — or lack thereof — played a role in Gilmore’s decision to walk. If the Vikings’ cornerbacks flounder in Cleveland six days after Gilmore’s visit, perhaps the Vikings will up the ante for Gilmore.
The team has had nothing but tragic to bad news at cornerback. Rookie Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident in July. Mekhi Beckmon suffered a season-ending torn ACL on the first day of camp. Shaq Griffin pulled a hamstring on Day 2 and hasn’t practiced since.
The team has signed four corners – Fabian Moreau, Duke Shelley, Bobby McCain and Jacobi Francis — since camp started. They dealt 2022 draft bust Andrew Booth Jr. for Nahshon Wright, a 2021 draft bust of the Cowboys.
O’Connell is likely to protect starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans from the final two preseason games while hoping Griffin continues to heal and some sort of depth emerges among the likes of the players above as well as Jaylin Williams, Dwight McGlothern and A.J. Green III.
And yet, it still might not be enough unless Gilmore changes his mind.
4. WR3 hopefuls about to become WR2 candidates?
Jordan Addison’s ankle injury in Wednesday’s joint practice wasn’t deemed serious, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to go by Week 1. That puts rising receivers Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson further into the spotlight as they continue to battle for the No. 3 receiver spot with a chance now of being the No. 2 guy come opening day at the Giants.
Nailor started last week’s preseason game and caught three balls for 63 yards and three first downs. Jackson one-upped him with the second unit, catching four balls for 100 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from McCarthy.
Trent Sherfield Sr., who caught a 33-yard touchdown from McCarthy, is another guy to watch.
5. Dream coming true for Levi Drake Rodriguez?
Looking for the best rags-to-riches stories among the plethora of backups playing? Look no further than Rodriguez, the rookie seventh-round pick whose unlikely journey continued with a sack in last week’s win over the Raiders.
The undersized defensive tackle with the non-stop motor hails from tiny Texas A&M-Commerce. He needs work and more time in an NFL weight room to realize his full potential. For now, he’s the team’s quickest lineman, he’s instinctive, he’s worth watching and he’s worthy of a 53-man roster spot.
