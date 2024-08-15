Vikings receiver Jordan Addison ‘avoided’ major ankle injury after being carted off in practice vs. Browns

BEREA, Ohio – Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was happy to report Thursday that his squad escaped Browns headquarters without suffering any serious injuries during two joint practices with one of the NFL’s more physical teams.
The biggest scare had come Wednesday when receiver Jordan Addison was carted off the field with what ended up being a sprained left ankle. On Thursday, O’Connell said Addison “avoided a major injury.”
“He’ll work through the rehab process,” O’Connell added. “I look forward to getting him back as fast as possible. I don’t see him missing any extended time or anything like that.”
Receiver Justin Jefferson sounded hopeful that Addison will be ready for the regular season.
“I kind of seen when it happened that it wasn’t going to be a major injury,” Jefferson said. “It always stinks to see a main guy, a starter, go down with an injury like that. He’ll be down for a few weeks, but we need him for Week 1, and as long as we got him for week 1, we’re good.”
Starting inside linebacker Blake Cashman suffered a finger injury while completing Wednesday’s practice and didn’t practice Thursday. Receiver Thomas Thayer suffered a concussion Wednesday, missed Thursday and will not play in Saturday’s preseason game in Cleveland.
“Blake had a little procedure done,” O’Connell said. “As soon as that kind of procedure, stitches and things heal up, Blake will be good to go.”
O’Connell called Thomas’ injury a “scary moment” that could have been worse than a concussion.
The Vikings’ offense, which was dominated Wednesday, was more respectable Thursday. The team’s defense had two strong days against the Browns’ offense.
“Really the exact intent [of the joint practices] was received,” O’Connell said. “Although it got competitive at times and heated at times, as it always does, really good football players that know how to practice go a long way toward making these things go. Really happy with the work we had.”
O’Connell said he hasn’t made the final decision on all the players who will or won’t play Saturday, but Darnold will not play and neither will most of the starters.
”I know we got some really, really good work here,” O’Connell said. “And we’ll probably be smart for a good chunk of our guys.”
Griffin ‘will be ready’
Cornerback Shaq Griffin hasn’t practiced since pulling his right hamstring on Day 2 of camp, but O’Connell said Thursday that one of the presumed starting cornerbacks will indeed be ready to start come Week 1 of the regular season.
“Shaq will be ready,” O’Connell said. “I know I haven’t been incredibly detailed with that timeline, but it’s always been one where we thought the regular season would not be in question.”
With Griffin out, the starters have been Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans. Fabian Moreau, one of four veteran corners signed after camp began, is the third corner.
Still pursuing Gilmore
O’Connell also said the team will remain in contact with 33-year-old free agent Stephon Gilmore, who visited TCO Performance Center on Monday.
“Hopefully, we can figure out at some point whether he’s going to be here so we can make a plan moving forward,” O’Connell said.
Feeling for J.J.
Starting quarterback Sam Darnold said there’s still a lot to be learned this season for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
“When he’s able to watch practice, stand behind the offense and listen to the play calls, call the play, see the defense, see how he would react to the play,” Darnold said. “There is so much he can learn being sidelined. Even just being on the sideline during the games. There’s a ton he can learn.”
Jefferson said “it’s tough” watching a rookie have to wait an entire season to “fulfill that dream you’ve been dreaming of.”
“But we’re going to be right behind him the entire time,” Jefferson added. “We’re going to give him that uplifting spirit that everything is going to be OK.”
