An excited rookie was put to ease on Saturday afternoon while watching Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold effortlessly connect with receiver Jalen Nailor, known as “Speedy,” during the opening drive of a 24-23 preseason win over the Raiders.
Vikings have speedy Jalen Nailor on track for the No. 3 receiver job
The Vikings’ Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round pick in 2022, is starting to realize his potential this summer while competing for an open role in the receiving corps.
“I felt like I could breathe a little bit more after seeing Sam,” said quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick. “Especially the ball to Speedy, it was such an artistry throw that he had that a lot of people in the quarterback world appreciate.”
Darnold’s perfect pass in a difficult situation — third-and-10 — looped over an outstretched Raiders linebacker and hit Nailor in stride, allowing the Vikings’ third-year receiver to catch and run for a 26-yard gain.
Nailor, the former 2022 sixth-round pick and current frontrunner for the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver job to replace K.J. Osborn, had to be perfect, too.
Before the snap, Nailor filled big shoes as the split end, or “X” receiver, which is Justin Jefferson’s position in the offense. Nailor sprinted, then planted his left foot almost exactly 15 yards downfield, cutting inward into a hole between three Raiders defender in zone coverage. Darnold threw the pass just as Nailor planted his foot — the type of precision and chemistry required to win in the NFL.
“Three explosives,” coach Kevin O’Connell said of Nailor’s three grabs for 63 yards. “That’s what he’s capable of.”
The Vikings lost a trustworthy receiver in free agency when Osborn signed with the Patriots. But Nailor, entering his third NFL season, has long had many fans at Vikings headquarters, starting before the 2022 NFL draft when receivers coach Keenan McCardell privately stumped for him.
At the time, Nailor — nicknamed Speedy since his days at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he won four state titles as a sprinter — was a fast and lanky target who had trouble staying healthy
Coaches have since seen a hard worker trying to improve his footwork, hands and durability.
“He showed up [Saturday],” O’Connell added. “Ran some really good routes. … Also has some versatility. We’re going to continue to feed him and give him [chances], because we’ve always been excited about him. It’s just been an availability thing, and he’s stacking up really, really good weeks together now, which needs to be expected as long as he can keep putting it together.”
Injuries followed Nailor to the Vikings. Hamstring and concussion issues were among the reasons why he missed 11 games last season. But he’s been healthy through three weeks of training camp, and recently showed that his impressive practices can carry over into a game.
“I have to do that every time I’m on the field,” Nailor said. “No matter what position I’m in, I always want to go out and prove myself.”
Nailor has a fan in Darnold, the 27-year-old journeyman quarterback expected to start Week 1.
“He’s been making a ton of plays throughout training camp, and for him to be able to come out here and continue to make plays for us shows a lot about how hard he’s worked,” Darnold said. “Not only to ball out, but to stay healthy. It’s been great to have him out there and compete with him.”
The Vikings need a receiver to step up, especially if second-year standout Jordan Addison misses any time following his July arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Players can face a three-game suspension under the NFL’s substance abuse policy for a first criminal offense around alcohol use.
Nailor is just happy to be out of the trainer’s room.
“It felt good just to be back out there healthy,” he said. “Definitely had a blast out there. It’s really fun to be out there with the guys and just go out there and play ball.”
