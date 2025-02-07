DULUTH – The first retail business signed on for a major hilltop housing development in Duluth is a familiar favorite.
First retail tenant announced for massive Duluth hilltop housing project
The first building in the Incline Village development is set to open next year.
Duluth’s Best Bread will open its fourth location in the 70-unit luxury condo building that will be part of Incline Village, a $500 million investment touted as the city’s next new neighborhood.
The development will span the panoramic lakeview site that was once home to Duluth Central High School.
New York-based developer Luzy Ostreicher said his commitment to working with local companies on the project extends to retail tenants.
“Our goal is to both support and serve the community by providing them with what they want, and Duluth’s Best Bread is an outstanding example of what local residents want,” he said in a news release.
The release says interest in the building exceeds inventory.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in December, the same week a separate Ostreicher real estate venture in Duluth, Endi Plaza LLC, filed for bankruptcy.
The Incline Village vision includes 1,180 apartments among several buildings, 120 condominiums, retail and public green space and trails connections. The market rate housing is to be built in three phases over seven to 10 years.
Duluth’s Best Bread, founded in 2015 by brothers Robert and Michael Lillegard, has locations downtown, in Lincoln Park and in Superior.
The first phase is expected to open in the summer of 2026.
