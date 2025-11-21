Yuen: Before Minnesota became a Hmong magnet, one family led the way

Dang Hawj was lucky. Because he worked for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), helping Hmong receive food and other provisions, his family was among the first wave plucked from a makeshift camp in Thailand to resettle in the United States. This initial group also included Gen. Vang Pao and his associates, and others who worked for the U.S. government. Dang was very ill in the camp; he often said he would not have survived if he had languished there.