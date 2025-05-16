Fire officials opening burned areas to property owners in northern Minnesota

Property owners will be allowed back into areas burned by two major wildfires in northeast Minnesota, fire officials said Friday on the heels of reports that the Camp House Fire near Brimson hadn’t grown overnight.
The Jenkins Creek Fire’s threat to the city of Hoyt Lakes has lessened, thanks in part to rain in the area, said Bob Reif, spokesperson for the Eastern Area Complex Incident Team, which is coordinating the firefighting efforts on both blazes.
Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were touring the damaged areas Friday morning and were briefed at the Incident Command Center in Two Harbors.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking property owners affected by the Jenkins Creek and the Camp House fires to go to one of two checkpoints, show proof of ownership and give an estimated time of return, Reif said.
Hugo’s Bar, on Hwy. 44 in Brimson, is the Camp House Fire checkpoint; County Road 16 and Hwy. 11, the Jenkins Creek Fire checkpoint.
While the Jenkins fire of more than 15,500 acres expanded on its northwest edge Thursday in the direction of Hoyt Lakes, Reif said incoming rain has improved conditions and, for now, lessened the possibility of an evacuation order. The Camp House Fire has destroyed nearly 150 structures.
“The weather has helped a lot,” Reif said.
The National Weather Service said showers will continue in parts of northeast Minnesota through the morning and afternoon, and could redevelop between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.