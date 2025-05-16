Thousands without power after tornadoes, powerful storms hit Minnesota

National Weather Service teams will be out Friday to survey damage left behind by twisters that touched down in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, and determine how strong they were.
Meanwhile, Xcel Energy crews will be working to restore power for more than 13,900 metro customers who remained in the dark at 8 a.m. Friday. That number fell to 11,300 by 8:45 a.m. In total, more than 16,000 customers across the state — some served by other providers — were without electricity Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.
A strong storm rolled across Minnesota on Thursday afternoon and early evening, prompting several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, including one in the metro area around 2:30 p.m. No twisters were reported in the downtown areas where sirens blared. But initial reports from the Storm Prediction Center included tornado touchdowns near Benson and Danvers in western Minnesota, and Spring Hill in Stearns County in central Minnesota.
Across the river in Wisconsin, twisters were spotted in St. Croix County near New Richmond with others near Hammond and Ladysmith, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Beitlich.
Two NWS survey teams will be in Wisconsin Friday to assess the landscape and talk with Emergency Management officials to determine the extent of any damage. A team may be dispatched to western Minnesota, Beitlich said.
Some tree damage was reported and power lines were toppled. One house in Barron, Wis. sustained siding damage, according to initial reports, the Weather Service said.
“Reports will keep coming in today,” Beitlich said as the Weather Service will get a better idea of what the storms whipped up and how strong the tornadoes were.
Hail between 2 and 3 inches in diameter fell in the Altoona area in Wisconsin. Winds clocked at 73 mph rattled windows and uprooted trees near Thief River Falls in northwestern Minnesota, the Storm Prediction Center said.