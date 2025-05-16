Weather

Thousands without power after tornadoes, powerful storms hit Minnesota

Wildfire-battered area in northeastern Minnesota got rain but also wind.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 1:52PM
A funnel cloud appeared Thursday afternoon over downtown Minneapolis.

National Weather Service teams will be out Friday to survey damage left behind by twisters that touched down in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, and determine how strong they were.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy crews will be working to restore power for more than 13,900 metro customers who remained in the dark at 8 a.m. Friday. That number fell to 11,300 by 8:45 a.m. In total, more than 16,000 customers across the state — some served by other providers — were without electricity Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

A strong storm rolled across Minnesota on Thursday afternoon and early evening, prompting several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, including one in the metro area around 2:30 p.m. No twisters were reported in the downtown areas where sirens blared. But initial reports from the Storm Prediction Center included tornado touchdowns near Benson and Danvers in western Minnesota, and Spring Hill in Stearns County in central Minnesota.

Downtown Minneapolis and much of the Twin Cities was under a tornado watch on Thursday afternoon. (Adelie Bergström/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Across the river in Wisconsin, twisters were spotted in St. Croix County near New Richmond with others near Hammond and Ladysmith, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Beitlich.

Two NWS survey teams will be in Wisconsin Friday to assess the landscape and talk with Emergency Management officials to determine the extent of any damage. A team may be dispatched to western Minnesota, Beitlich said.

Some tree damage was reported and power lines were toppled. One house in Barron, Wis. sustained siding damage, according to initial reports, the Weather Service said.

“Reports will keep coming in today,” Beitlich said as the Weather Service will get a better idea of what the storms whipped up and how strong the tornadoes were.

Hail between 2 and 3 inches in diameter fell in the Altoona area in Wisconsin. Winds clocked at 73 mph rattled windows and uprooted trees near Thief River Falls in northwestern Minnesota, the Storm Prediction Center said.

The storms brought some much-needed rain to northeastern Minnesota where three wildfires continued to burn. But with it came strong winds that led some hot spots to reignite, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.

Evacuation orders for the Munger Shaw fire were lifted Thursday due to more favorable weather conditions, Ramsay said.

Storms dropped between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain in the vicinity of the Brimson Complex fire in St. Louis County.

“We had a good, heavy rain. Everyone was cheering,” said Duluth NWS meteorologist Ketzel Levens.

Power remained out in Crystal, where about 3,900 customers lacked electricity Friday morning. By 8:45 a.m., that number had dropped to 982. In neighboring New Hope, the count was 1,199 with about 2,016 in Plymouth. and 1,188 in Wayzata.

Across the west metro, 9,092 remained in the dark with 2,320 customers in the east metro, according to the Xcel Energy outage maps.

After record warmth earlier in the week, Friday will usher in much cooler air with temperatures falling into the 50s by Friday afternoon. A wind advisory remains in effect for southwestern Minnesota until 7 p.m., the Weather Service said.

Temperatures in the metro will stay in the 50s Saturday and moderate into the 60s on Sunday, the Weather Service said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

