Tornado warning issued in Twin Cities, all of central Minnesota on watch

A tornado warning has been issued for the Twin Cities metro area, to last until 2:45 p.m.
The warning comes as a tornado watch was issued across all of central Minnesota and into northwest Wisconsin, to last until 8 p.m. Sirens could be heard in downtown Minneapolis around 2:30 p.m.
The watch includes 35 counties in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, and 20 counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. All told, the affected area stretches as far west as the North Dakota border and as far east as La Crosse.
Other cities in the affected area include Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Morris, Willmar and Red Wing in Minnesota and Hayward, Rice Lake and Eau Claire in Wisconsin.