Tornado warning issued in Twin Cities, all of central Minnesota on watch

The tornado watch stretches across all of Minnesota and into Wisconsin and is set to last until 8 p.m.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 7:31PM
A downtown Minneapolis scene following a round of thunderstorms, April 28, 2025. On Thursday much of central Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin were under a tornado watch. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A tornado warning has been issued for the Twin Cities metro area, to last until 2:45 p.m.

The warning comes as a tornado watch was issued across all of central Minnesota and into northwest Wisconsin, to last until 8 p.m. Sirens could be heard in downtown Minneapolis around 2:30 p.m.

The watch includes 35 counties in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, and 20 counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. All told, the affected area stretches as far west as the North Dakota border and as far east as La Crosse.

Other cities in the affected area include Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Morris, Willmar and Red Wing in Minnesota and Hayward, Rice Lake and Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

