By the time Minneapolis Fire Department personnel checked on George Floyd in the back of an ambulance Monday evening, he lay unresponsive and without a pulse, according to an incident report.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead less than an hour later at HCMC.

A 10-minute video broadcast live on Facebook captured Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and complaining he couldn’t breathe. Minutes later, Floyd went limp and appeared to lose consciousness. Hennepin County EMS then arrived on the scene.

Civilian footage catches an Hennepin EMS worker touching Floyd’s head as Chauvin remains on top of him. Paramedics and officers eventually flipped Floyd over, loaded him on a gurney and into the ambulance while he was still handcuffed.

According to the report, Fire Engine 17 arrived, without lights and sirens activated, just after the ambulance pulled away. The initial call started as a Code 2 to assist EMS on scene, not the more urgent Code 3, indicating a life-threatening situation. Preliminary information to firefighters said only that Floyd had “trauma to his mouth,” the report says. Average response times for a Code 2 are 21 minutes, nearly double that of a Code 3 call.

Upon arrival, firefighters attempting to locate their patient were informed by those gathered that police “had killed the man,” according to the document. “Bystanders were upset but not unruly.”

Officer Derek Chauvin's knee remained on an unresponsive George Floyd as a Hennepin County EMS worker prepared to load him onto a stretcher.

The crew found an off-duty firefighter who reported witnessing the end of the struggle and watched as the patient turned unresponsive in police custody. Dispatch notified the responders that medics needed assistance and they relocated a few blocks away to meet up with the ambulance.

Two firefighters entered the rig as medics were performing CPR. They assisted getting IV and medications prepared as EMTs continued to search for a pulse.

While en route to the hospital, paramedics radioed ahead that they had picked up Floyd.

“I’ve got a red medical, we’ll be there in approximately six minutes,” a medic relayed, according to emergency dispatch audio. “Thirties, male, was being detained by PD … was on a … was a cardiac arrest upon EMS arrival, apparently doing CPR, getting access, getting vitals, bagging, calling ACLS (advanced cardiovascular life support) we’ll be there in six minutes, red medical, COVID symptoms are unknown.”

Floyd’s condition never changed, even after an electric shock to the chest. The incident report stops once he was handed off to Emergency Room staff. His time of death was reported at 9:25 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

A medical examiner report was inconclusive about Floyd’s exact cause and manner of death, “pending further testing and investigation.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.