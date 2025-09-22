Finstad calls for MSU Mankato professor to resign over Charlie Kirk comments

MANKATO – A U.S. congressman is calling for the resignation of a tenured Minnesota college professor over social media posts about the commentator Charlie Kirk.
Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican whose district includes Mankato, accused Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, of inflammatory comments and mocking Kirk’s death.
Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 while speaking to students in Orem, Utah.
Finstad is calling on the Mankato school to demand the professor’s immediate resignation.
“While hundreds of young people gathered in Mankato to mourn Charlie Kirk and honor his legacy, they were forced to see their professor mock his murder. That is beyond unacceptable,” Finstad said in a statement Monday.
Parsneau wrote three expletive-laden posts last week about Kirk on the social media platform Threads.
In a thread calling for the Minnesota Vikings to honor Kirk, Parsneau responded: “Ignoring that racist POS is the only thing the Vikings did right Sunday.”
He called posters “dumb” and “traitors” in other social media replies.