Don’t get mad, get control of your financial matters

If you recently received your property casualty insurance renewal, you were likely yelling at the bill. If you were watching the wildfires and the storm damage and thinking, “Well, at least it didn’t affect me,” your renewal notice indicated otherwise. Yelling won’t help but increasing your deductibles might. Insurance is there to cover what you can’t afford to pay yourself. Many of us are reluctant to file small claims. With those two things in mind, talk with your agent to see how much you can save by raising your auto and home deductibles.