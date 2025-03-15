I tend to be even-keeled — that is, until I talk to our cable provider.
Don’t get mad, get control of your financial matters
These are crazy times, from a $6 billion state budget deficit to capricious national government decisions, but making some smart money choices can help.
I was trying to cancel an add-on that I never signed up for (nor used) before the free subscription trial period ended. I miraculously found a number to call and was greeted by Jessica, who immediately tried to sell me on some medical warning service.
After repeatedly telling Jessica I wasn’t interested, she continued undeterred. I became more frustrated. I started saying, “Stop, Jessica,” and eventually yelled, “Stop, Jessica!” Jessica fervently pushed forward. Defeated, I hung up the phone with nary a goodbye.
Our visiting adult daughter popped her head in my room and said, “Dad, you know you were yelling at a bot.” Umm, of course I knew.
These are crazy times. Whether it is a $6 billion state budget deficit or capricious national government decisions, I suspect many of us are yelling at some kind of inanimate object because we can’t find people willing to listen. This is the best time to take financial matters into your own hands.
The U.S. stock market this year has been topsy-turvy, as valuations on the beloved Magnificent Seven stocks became so inflated, even good results have not been enough. Expectations for lower interest rates have been reduced, on-again/off-again tariffs create much uncertainty, and with the costs of goods staying higher than hoped, consumers are stretched.
But rather than yell at the television, take a peek at some things that are performing this year — such as international stocks — and some things that are providing solid income with not much downside: high-yielding savings accounts, treasuries and bonds. International stocks have had nice returns in 2025 and safe fixed-income investments are yielding well more than 4%. In other words, if you had not been rebalancing your investments, it isn’t too late to do so.
If you recently received your property casualty insurance renewal, you were likely yelling at the bill. If you were watching the wildfires and the storm damage and thinking, “Well, at least it didn’t affect me,” your renewal notice indicated otherwise. Yelling won’t help but increasing your deductibles might. Insurance is there to cover what you can’t afford to pay yourself. Many of us are reluctant to file small claims. With those two things in mind, talk with your agent to see how much you can save by raising your auto and home deductibles.
I admit I am rendering this advice when, several years ago after raising our deductibles considerably, one of our daughters drove her car into our air-conditioning unit. This is a case where I might have had the right to yell but was too shocked to do so.
Costs in general have been going up, and it’s not just eggs. Don’t bother loudly complaining to your grocer or your restaurant server, things aren’t going to change anytime soon. That means that you need to do the heavy lifting of determining what you want to spend and where you want to spend it. Groceries are expensive, but it is still cheaper than eating out.
Consciously making decisions regarding how you want to spend will make you appreciate those occasional, rather than regular, nights out. Spend some money on a cooking class to help you feel comfortable preparing affordable and enjoyable meals. Mindful spending will save your vocal cords and grocer’s ears.
Clients are yelling at their real estate agent when their homes are not selling or when they can’t find an affordable home to buy. Sorry, sellers, but with interest rates staying high, a volatile stock market, everyday costs rising and many companies requiring more in-office work days, unless you have something incredibly desirable about your property, it might sit for a bit.
If you are a patient buyer, look at time spent on the market for homes you are watching and consider making offers lower than you otherwise would. Spend the necessary up-front time looking for an agent who is interested in being patient with you as you confront this challenging environment.
I was eventually able to cancel my TV service privately through an online chat. Goodbye, Jessica!
Ross Levin is the founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be reached at ross@accredited.com.
President Donald Trump’s economic policy, including tariffs, has contributed to U.S. stock market plunges while international stocks have outperformed.