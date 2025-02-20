With below-zero afternoons gripping the Northland, one of our favorite pastimes is to fire up a browser tab with Google Flights and dream of warmer climes.
Feeling cold? 13 surprisingly good last-minute airfares from MSP to warm destinations, from $296
San Juan, Aruba during Mardi Gras, Grand Cayman and Cancun lead our list of cold-weather escape routes.
Whoa! Even with peak season underway in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, some of the airfares we found — as of Wednesday — are as low as they get, even for departures this weekend, but often extending into March. How flexible are you?
We’ve already noted this year that Minneapolis-St. Paul has more warm-weather nonstop winter destinations than ever, and we profiled many of them here. But some of these sample fares are now lower than we’ve seen them since the pandemic.
Most are courtesy of Minnesota’s Sun Country Airlines and its fleet of reliable third-generation Boeing 737s. Remember: To avoid paying baggage fees on Sun Country, stuff your swimsuit and sandals into an under-seat bag measuring no more than 17 by 13 by 9 inches. You won’t need any more.
Under $300
San Juan: $296 on Sun Country, March 3-10. Coming in at rock bottom this season is America’s very own floating island of beauty, Puerto Rico. Leave the passport at home while you experience history and cuisine in Old San Juan, go ziplining or cave-tubing in the steep hills, and find great beaches from the west side to the “Spanish Virgin Islands” of Vieques and Culebra. Read Rachel Hutton’s travel story.
Under $400
Aruba: $305 on Sun Country, Feb. 26-March 5. This cheap flight to the Dutch-Caribbean isle falls right over the island’s raucous Mardis Gras celebration, with the Grand Carnival Parade in downtown Oranjestad on March 2. Plus: white sand and turquoise waters.
St. Martin: $317 on Sun Country, Feb. 22-March 1; March 1-8. Whether you call it St. Martin, Saint-Martin or Sint Maarten, this 34-square-mile Antillean gem has a Dutch half and a French half, so you get two distinct cultures and languages in one jaunt.
Grand Cayman: $319 on Sun Country, Feb. 23-March 2. This island haven has both creature comforts and the chance to cavort with creatures, including stingrays, sea turtles and dolphins. See Katherine Lawless’ recent travel story here.
Providenciales, Turks and Caicos: $338 on Sun Country, Feb. 22-March 1. If the luxury-loving “Provo” was good enough for the late Prince to locate his eight-acre estate there, it’s good enough for us. (The 17-bedroom waterfront manse is available for around $18K per night.)
Cancun: $373 on Sun Country, Feb. 22-27. Minnesota’s second-favorite international destination (after Amsterdam) remains big, loud, dumb and fun. Hey, why not?
Under $500
Mazatlan: $401 on Sun Country, March 2-9. If you never studied abroad in Mazatlan during college, here’s a chance to practice your Spanish and study the broad beaches of this Pacific Mexican respite.
Coxen Hole, Honduras: $407 on Sun Country, Feb. 28-March 7: Snorkeling, water sports and swim-up thatch-roofed bars in this quirky Sun Country exclusive.
Liberia, Costa Rica: $431 on Sun Country, Feb. 23-March 2. With a serious flight discount over recent winters, Liberia’s airport gives you the choice between rugged Pacific beach towns on one side (see my 2021 travel story) and volcano-filled jungles on the other.
Belize City: $439 on Sun Country, March 1-8. Quiet little Belize has ecolodges in the interior, bustling barrier islands on the coast and sprawling coral reefs in the outer sea. Travel story here.
San Jose del Cabo: $441 on Delta (basic economy), March 1-8. Delta Air Lines comes through with the lowest fares to this sporty Baja paradise, on board an Airbus A321.
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: $442 on Sun Country, March 1-8. Micro island-hopping in the USVI, another no-passport special. (The flight out is nonstop but there’s a 1-hour layover in San Juan on the way back.)
Puerto Vallarta: $461 on Sun Country, March 2-9. A classic Pacific retreat, replete with Pacifico beer, tacos al pastor and even LGBTQ nightlife.
