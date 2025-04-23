Federal jury convicts three Minneapolis ‘Highs’ gang members of murder, racketeering

Johnson, Hamilton and Pruitt were accused of driving to Skyline Market in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue N. to shoot another Lows member, but mistook a man shopping for groceries as their target and shot him. Pruitt and two juveniles then chased the man, 25-year-old Darryl Wells Jr., into a nearby alley and shot him again. Each of them pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court and were sentenced to 35-year terms with eligibility for release after serving about 22 years.