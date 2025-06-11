Federal charges suggest tie between recent shootings outside Twin Cities high school grad ceremonies

New federal charges are suggesting a connection between two recent shootings at Twin Cities high school graduations.
The disclosure came in charges filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul against Hamza A. Said, 20, of Coon Rapids, and Amiir M. Ali, 18, whose residence was not listed, in relation to the shooting outside Mariucci Arena that left two attendees wounded on May 30, soon after the Wayzata High School graduation gathering ended.
Said and Ali are charged with unlawful possession of machineguns. They appeared in court Tuesday and remain jailed without bail ahead of court appearances on Friday. A message was left with legal counsel for both defendants seeking a response to the allegations.
On June 2, Said was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree assault, and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting. The state charges said a man, described by police as 49 years old, was shot in the head while outside the arena with family members. The second victim, 19, was shot in the leg. Officials have said both victims were expected to survive.
“High school graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage; a time for friends and family to come together to celebrate one of life’s major milestones,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a statement Wednesday. “To bring machineguns and violence to such a ceremony is immoral and shameful.
“On behalf of all Minnesotans, I want to express a sense of moral outrage at these crimes and assure the public that the perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
According to the federal charges:
Officers raced to the arena on the University of Minnesota campus and saw a chaotic scene with two ceremony attendees shot. Law enforcement soon found and arrested Said, and recovered a Glock 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device known as a “switch.”