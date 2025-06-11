Minneapolis

Federal charges suggest tie between recent shootings outside Twin Cities high school grad ceremonies

U.S. Attorney’s Office charges two people with weapons violations connected to wounding of 2 Wayzata ceremony attendees outside Mariucci Arena.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 7:34PM
Mariucci Arena (University of Minnesota)

New federal charges are suggesting a connection between two recent shootings at Twin Cities high school graduations.

The disclosure came in charges filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul against Hamza A. Said, 20, of Coon Rapids, and Amiir M. Ali, 18, whose residence was not listed, in relation to the shooting outside Mariucci Arena that left two attendees wounded on May 30, soon after the Wayzata High School graduation gathering ended.

Said and Ali are charged with unlawful possession of machineguns. They appeared in court Tuesday and remain jailed without bail ahead of court appearances on Friday. A message was left with legal counsel for both defendants seeking a response to the allegations.

On June 2, Said was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree assault, and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting. The state charges said a man, described by police as 49 years old, was shot in the head while outside the arena with family members. The second victim, 19, was shot in the leg. Officials have said both victims were expected to survive.

“High school graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage; a time for friends and family to come together to celebrate one of life’s major milestones,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a statement Wednesday. “To bring machineguns and violence to such a ceremony is immoral and shameful.

“On behalf of all Minnesotans, I want to express a sense of moral outrage at these crimes and assure the public that the perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the federal charges:

Officers raced to the arena on the University of Minnesota campus and saw a chaotic scene with two ceremony attendees shot. Law enforcement soon found and arrested Said, and recovered a Glock 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device known as a “switch.”

On June 3, Minneapolis police officers saw a driver fail to obey a stop sign and speed through the intersection. The officers stopped the vehicle and identified its three occupants.

One officer recognized passenger Ali as being associated with recent gang-related shootings and was known to carry guns.

“The occupants stated they were heading to the Edina High School graduation ceremony at the University of Minnesota [in Mariucci Arena],” the charges read.

Officers found a Glock 10-millimeter semiautomatic gun under Ali’s seat. It was equipped with a loaded 33-round extended magazine and a switch.

On June 6, Ali was arrested by police responding to a shooting at the graduation ceremony at Burnsville High School. Ali said in recorded jail calls that, upon his release, he would need a “button,” a slang term for a switch or machinegun conversion device.

Two 18-year-olds, Abdikani Mukhtar Abdiwahab, of Bloomington, and Abdulahi Jama Ali, of Shakopee, have been charged with driving by the high school and opening fire at suspected gang rivals while ceremony attendees were leaving.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Federal charges suggest tie between recent shootings outside Twin Cities high school grad ceremonies

card image

U.S. Attorney’s Office charges two people with weapons violations connected to wounding of 2 Wayzata ceremony attendees outside Mariucci Arena.

Minneapolis

State funding snub leaves deal over Roof Depot site in Minneapolis in the lurch

Signs supporting a community role for the Roof Depot have been affixed to the fence surrounding the property.

Twin Cities

Federal indictment: 900-pound meth seizure in Twin Cities storage unit preceded raids in 8 locations

card image