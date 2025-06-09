Gang members clashed just before gunfire outside graduation at Burnsville High School, charges say

Two 18-year-olds were charged Monday with driving by Burnsville High School and opening fire at suspected gang rivals while graduation attendees were leaving.
Abdikani Mukhtar Abdiwahab, of Bloomington, was charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of drive-by shooting and two more counts of aiding an offender. Alleged accomplice Abdulahi Jama Ali, of Shakopee, was also was charged with two drive-by shooting counts, along with second-degree assault.
Ali remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a June 24 court date. Abdiwahab’s bail was set at $75,000. He’s due in court on June 25. Attorneys for both men were either unavailable to comment or have yet to be appointed as of Monday afternoon.
Two other 18-year-old men were arrested in connection with Friday’s mayhem. One was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, while the other was released without being charged.
Burnsville police said the fights were reported at 8:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the ceremony at Bob Pates Stadium near Hwy. 13 and Portland Avenue. Police heard gunshots at the scene, but no one was injured, authorities said.
“We’re deeply saddened that this took place following what had been a joyous celebration with our graduates and their families,” Theresa Battle, superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, said in a statement. “We’re grateful that no one was injured and for the immediate response of Burnsville police and other law enforcement agencies to the scene.”
According to the charges:
Two groups of people were arguing and flashing gang signs at each other as officers attempted to break up several fights.