Family warns against urban exploring after teen falls six stories in Minneapolis grain elevator

The sprawling construction site in north Minneapolis is a future entertainment destination.

By Susan Du

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
Carly Barnes, a college sophomore, was severely injured falling inside a north Minneapolis grain elevator. (GoFundMe)

A 19-year-old urban explorer fell six stories through an old grain elevator in north Minneapolis and cracked her head on a cement slab. Her friends called the police. EMS rushed her to the hospital, where surgeons removed part of her skull to accommodate brain swelling.

Two weeks later, Carly Barnes still is in the ICU, breathing on a ventilator. She hasn’t fully woken up yet, but she’s started shifting her arms and legs on command, aunt Shannon Johnson said.

“Definitely, she was a miracle,” Johnson said. “She fell six stories, but she didn’t break any bones, except for her skull, which is probably the worst bone to break ... but it’s just going to be a very, very long journey to recover.”

Police reports show Barnes and friends were climbing inside an old grain elevator at Upper Harbor Terminal, the former barge landing in north Minneapolis now undergoing reconstruction.

Once complete, Upper Harbor Terminal is supposed to have a First Avenue amphitheater, housing, manufacturing and a sprawling park reconnecting north Minneapolis with the Mississippi River. Most of the obsolete industrial structures, including its iconic concrete domes, were demolished years ago. But a cluster of grain elevators, including the one where Barnes fell, remain.

Crews began demolishing the concrete domes at the Upper Harbor Terminal on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Minneapolis. The 48-acre site on the city's North Side will be home to a 10,000-seat First Avenue concert venue, housing and park land. ] MARK VANCLEAVE • mark.vancleave@startribune.com ORG XMIT: Demo3
Crews began demolishing the concrete domes at the Upper Harbor Terminal on Sept. 2, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Long-term plans for the grain elevator complex — which stands on property owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board — indicate they may be used for storage of gardening and maintenance tools or a water reuse cistern.

But for now, the site features prominently on urban exploring blogs, Facebook groups and TikToks, where it’s been nicknamed “Alien City.”

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers spoke with a visibly shaking 19-year-old man who had driven his friends to the area. He was a classmate of Barnes, and said he’d heard about the site through word-of-mouth.

“As they were climbing, there was a certain part where he noticed there was an empty platform that dropped straight down to the ground,” according to the police narrative. “When Carly had reached up to where [the friend] was, she went around him where the empty platform was and she fell straight down.”

Park Board spokesperson Robin Smothers said there have been three falls involving trespassers at Upper Harbor Terminal this year — none fatal.

After the first incident, in April, the Park Board worked with the city’s Public Works department to weld doors shut. Now, following two more accidents in September, Park Board staff are again meeting with the city to see how far up the structures they need to continue welding access points. The site is under the control of a construction company, surrounded by a fence and full of no-trespassing signs, she said.

“You should also understand that when we accepted the property ... it was that we had to preserve those building remnants as part of historic preservation,” Smother said. “Removing them, knocking them down, was not an option for us.”

Minneapolis was founded as a milling city, and the dangerous ruins of old grain mills and elevators continue to attract young people. Barnes’ family members said she was not a practiced urban explorer who used climbing equipment, nor was she a daredevil any more than any normal young person who might have been up for a social media challenge.

“To even hear about what happened was really confusing to me, because I would have never expected her to do such a thing and it just didn’t seem to be her scene,” said Barnes’ cousin Kaelyn Johnson. “Even though she’s 19, she feels like she’s wise beyond her age. She’s really emotionally intelligent. ... I truly can’t describe how pure and sweet she is as a person, and our entire family is rallied around her.”

Barnes’ long-term recovery is unclear.

Her family has withdrawn her from all classes at a local community college this semester and repaid her financial aid disbursement. Because her mother has been at her side since the accident and unable to work, her aunt set up a medical fundraiser for $20,000 on GoFundMe.

Johnson hopes their family’s story will make other young people think twice about risking their lives to explore structurally unsound abandoned properties.

“Honestly, before this happened, I had no idea that kids were doing this,” Johnson said. “I imagine there’s probably a lot of other parents in the same situation, where kids are engaging in things and they have absolutely no idea that that’s what’s happening.”

about the writer

Susan Du

Reporter

Susan Du covers the city of Minneapolis for the Star Tribune.

