Family warns against urban exploring after teen falls six stories in Minneapolis grain elevator

A 19-year-old urban explorer fell six stories through an old grain elevator in north Minneapolis and cracked her head on a cement slab. Her friends called the police. EMS rushed her to the hospital, where surgeons removed part of her skull to accommodate brain swelling.
Two weeks later, Carly Barnes still is in the ICU, breathing on a ventilator. She hasn’t fully woken up yet, but she’s started shifting her arms and legs on command, aunt Shannon Johnson said.
“Definitely, she was a miracle,” Johnson said. “She fell six stories, but she didn’t break any bones, except for her skull, which is probably the worst bone to break ... but it’s just going to be a very, very long journey to recover.”
Police reports show Barnes and friends were climbing inside an old grain elevator at Upper Harbor Terminal, the former barge landing in north Minneapolis now undergoing reconstruction.
Once complete, Upper Harbor Terminal is supposed to have a First Avenue amphitheater, housing, manufacturing and a sprawling park reconnecting north Minneapolis with the Mississippi River. Most of the obsolete industrial structures, including its iconic concrete domes, were demolished years ago. But a cluster of grain elevators, including the one where Barnes fell, remain.
Long-term plans for the grain elevator complex — which stands on property owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board — indicate they may be used for storage of gardening and maintenance tools or a water reuse cistern.
But for now, the site features prominently on urban exploring blogs, Facebook groups and TikToks, where it’s been nicknamed “Alien City.”
Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers spoke with a visibly shaking 19-year-old man who had driven his friends to the area. He was a classmate of Barnes, and said he’d heard about the site through word-of-mouth.