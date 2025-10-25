It’s open enrollment season, time to make Medicare or employer benefits changes

Let’s start with Medicare. Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Participants have the opportunity to examine their coverage and see if the plan still suits their circumstances. For example, during open enrollment you can switch from original Medicare (Parts A and B) to a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C). (Technically you can go the other way, but practically, the cost of the shift is prohibitive.) You can exchange one Advantage plan for another and shop for a new Part D prescription drug plan.