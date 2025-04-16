Fairview says it lost more than $7 million from cyberattack at UnitedHealth Group subsidiary

Fairview Health Services contends in a lawsuit that it’s still short $7 million because of the health care billing disruptions stemming from the massive data breach last year at UnitedHealth Group’s Change Healthcare business.
Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group shut down health care billing systems at Change Healthcare in February 2024 to contain the damage from the cyberattack.
Without those computer systems, known as clearinghouses, Minneapolis-based Fairview says it was unable to process claims for its patients’ medical care in a timely fashion, according to its lawsuit. The suit was moved Wednesday to U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
Fairview claims billing was particularly hard hit for the health system’s anesthesia service.
Following the cyberattack, health care providers across the country struggled because they used Change Healthcare to transmit billing data and get paid for services.
“Fairview experienced significant operational and financial harm due to the February 2024 outage at Change Healthcare,” the health system wrote in a statement. “While our teams worked tirelessly to protect patients from further impact and to maintain continuity of care, this event created confusion for patients and raised serious concerns about the potential compromise of patient data, which we view as a critical breach of trust.”
In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: “We believe this lawsuit is baseless and we intend to defend ourselves vigorously.”
Other health care providers are suing UnitedHealth over the breach, and two clinics in Minnesota have asked a federal judge to temporarily block United from collecting on emergency loans it issued to providers while the Change Healthcare clearinghouse was down.