A commercial airliner heading in for a landing Wednesday evening at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ventured close enough to another poised to take off for federal authorities to open an investigation.

The incident shortly before 6:30 p.m. involved an American Airlines flight arriving from Dallas and a Delta Air Lines jet that was on the runway and cleared for departure to Santa Ana, Calif., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.

"The American Boeing 737 was approaching to land just as an air traffic controller cleared the Delta Airbus A220 for an immediate takeoff," the FAA explained in a statement.

"After the controller told the American flight to go around," the statement continued, "the aircraft passed above and to the left side of the Delta flight."

The FAA statement said it is investigating "the closest proximity between the two aircraft."

Depending on its findings, the agency could deem the incident to be as serious as a "collision being narrowly avoided" to something as minor as a vehicle, person or aircraft improperly positioned in "a protected area ... but with no immediate safety consequences."

Evan Heath, who works as a ramp leader for United Airlines, said he watched the two aircraft draw closer and feared the worst.

"I thought, 'Oh my god, they're going to collide,' " Heath told the Star Tribune. "I see the American [jet] just flying at a low altitude, and he kept going straight. Normally, they make a left bank."

In his seven years working at MSP, Heath said, "I've never seen this happen."

The American flight landed about 20 minutes later, according to FlightAware, an authoritative aviation tracking website.

The Delta airliner departed its Terminal 1 gate about 4 minutes ahead of schedule, airlines spokesman Morgan Durrant said.