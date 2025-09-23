Ex-Sen. Nicole Mitchell sentenced to six months in jail for burglary of stepmother’s home

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. - Former State Sen. Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday for breaking into her stepmother’s home.
“I don’t think six months is very much time for what she put me through,” Carol Mitchell, her stepmother, told the Minnesota Star Tribune after sentencing. “But at least I know its going to hurt her... losing her children and losing her job...I guess there’s definitely repercussions for what she did.”
Facing a mandatory minimum sentence of six months in jail, Nicole Mitchell’s attorneys argued for probation and for her felony burglary convictions to be reduced to misdemeanors. Prosecutors said she should face the full consequence after a jury convicted her in July of breaking into the Detroit Lakes home of her stepmother, who caught her dressed like a burglar and called 911 in a panic.
Judge Michael Fritz ordered Mitchell to serve six months in Ramsey County to participate in work release. Minnesota law requires defendants to serve two-thirds of their sentence, so she will only be incarcerated in Ramsey for four months.
She will be on probation for five years and must report to work release Oct. 1. She was not remanded after sentencing and instead left with her attorneys, who said she recently got a job working at a fast food restaurant as that was the only place that would hire her with a felony conviction.
Mitchell’s attorneys asked Fritz to allow her to be close to her sons and keep her job. The prosecution opposed any requests to serve her sentence or work release outside the county where the crime occurred in April 2024.
Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald objected to what he deemed was “preferential treatment” by serving her sentence outside Becker County.
Fritz said “society benefits when defendants are employed.”