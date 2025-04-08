Evicted tenants of Minnesota trailers deemed unsafe for human life settle with owner

DULUTH – Some tenants evicted from a neglected Hermantown, Minn., trailer park have settled with its owner, attorneys shared in St. Louis County Court Tuesday.
Owner Elevated Management, LLC, was set to argue why plans to close the park weren’t retaliatory, after the city of Hermantown asked that the company be held in contempt for not complying with court orders.
An attorney for the tenants said amounts were still being finalized, but his clients were happy with the resolution.
“The goal at the start of this was to make sure that my clients were safely housed and set up for the future, and I think the settlement will reach those goals,” said attorney Peter LaCourse, of the nonprofit law firm Justice North.
Amid a severe affordable housing crisis in the region, Hermantown city officials have barred at least half of the 50-plus trailers in the mobile home park from occupancy because of their threat to human life. Some families lived without water during the region’s coldest days this winter, amid spilling sewage from burst pipes.
Owner Steven Schneeberger pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor violations in early December, and was ordered to immediately make repairs to trailers without water and other essential services and fix all other code violations. St. Louis County Judge Shawn Pearson also ordered him to pay for alternate housing for a handful of residents living in the worst conditions in Maple Fields mobile home park, just outside of Duluth.
Recent court records show the city of Hermantown has asked that Schneeberger pay everyone who was evicted by the city $5,000, along with returning rent payments made since February of last year to all tenants in homes classified as hazardous.
Hermantown says that while the park owner is evicting tenants, he hasn’t followed court orders to begin that process.