DULUTH – The owner of a Hermantown, Minn., mobile home park where residents often live without water pleaded guilty to several violations Monday in St. Louis County Court.
Owner of ‘deplorable’ Duluth-area mobile home park pleads guilty
The owner of Elevated Management will be sentenced Jan. 2 for failure to provide safe drinking water and other required public health and safety measures.
Steven Schneeberger of Twin Cities-based Elevated Management was charged with six misdemeanor counts related to the operation of Maple Field mobile home park. Those include unpermitted work and failure to provide potable water, safe living structures related to fire hazards and exits, and adequate storm shelter. Judge Jessica Fralich will sentence him Jan. 2.
The city filed a complaint earlier this year after investigating anonymous reports from residents, the bulk of whom are renters. Hermantown building official Brandon Holmes, who characterized conditions as “deplorable,” found that every single one of the 50-plus homes has at least one code violation. One unit has already been torn down, two are condemned and several others may be.
Attorneys for the city and for Schneeberger discussed a rehabilitation plan for Schneeberger to follow, along with likely probation. Schneeberger said little during the remote hearing, except admitting his guilt to each count.
Residents say they’ve made repeated requests for improvements, especially when it comes to problems that pose threats to public health and safety, like mold, severe water damage, fire hazards and broken locks and windows. But little is done, they say, and affordable alternative housing options during a regional shortage are slim.
One resident has been displaced when his home was condemned. Hermantown officials have said they have been working quickly to avoid displacing others, with extreme weather already here.
Schneeberger had told residents via email that they shouldn’t allow Holmes entry in order to inspect their homes, noting those who owed rent faced eviction by a potential new owner. He called Holmes an “adversary” of the residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health is also investigating the park, which Schneeberger is attempting to sell. He has owned it since 2021.
