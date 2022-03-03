Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Minneapolis boys' hockey team, a cooperative of all seven public high schools in the city, reaching the state tournament after a 3-1 section final victory over Delano. It's the first time any Minneapolis School has been in the boys' hockey state tournament since 1994. They will play Wednesday in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

5:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand from Indianapolis with the latest from the NFL Scouting Combine. The big headline this week was GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah acknowledging that with QB Kirk Cousins this offseason everything is "in play" — whether that means a trade, an extension or some other option.

25:00: Jamison Battle's 39-point effort in a Gophers loss on Wednesday was a "what-if" moment for this season ... if not now, then when for the Wild? ... A wonderful Patrick Reusse column on Tony Oliva.

