Minneapolis
Minneapolis to demolish vacant building on former Kmart site
A St. Paul based consulting firm hired by the city will begin community engagement in August around the future of the site.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy with storm possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
He condemned the "extreme" Supreme Court that ended the right to abortion and made an impassioned plea for Americans to vote in November.
Twins
Sonny Gray faces Jon Gray as Twins, Rangers start three-game series in Texas
Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are at the top of the Twins batting order, with Alex Kirilloff the DH.
Local
Man sentenced to 17-plus years for violent armed robberies of gas stations, motel in Twin Cities
The crimes were all committed within the first half of February 2020.