Introduction: The Vikings aren't the only team looking for a new head coach. Several other teams are in the market, bringing about this question: Just how attractive is the Minnesota job relative to other openings? It seems to be in the eye of the beholder, given that NFL.com ranks it worst and an ESPN analysis ranks it the best. Cap space is an issue, but there is some upside for an offensive-minded coach. Comments from Eric Kendricks and Brian O'Neill made it sound like players will be receptive to a new voice.

8:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Michael Rand for an evaluation of the jobs done by both Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. Again, it's a mixed bag with the last two seasons really sealing their fates. Problems and successes were familiar throughout their tenures.

24:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team explores the idea of whether the Vikings will — and can — trade Kirk Cousins given the rest of the shakeups.

